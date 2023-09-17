 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women, has received support from business mogul and X owner, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk.

Russell posted a video on X, denying all the allegations, declaring them criminal, and claiming that he was under a coordinated media attack after The Times investigation published the serious allegations against the actor.

The BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 presenter continued that the allegations relate to a time when he was part of the ‘mainstream’ media.

Russell added, "All the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual," claiming that he has witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the media reports of accusations against him.

The business magnate immediately voiced his support for the actor, as he wrote, "Of course. They don't like competition," under Russell's video clip tweet.

Hundreds of fans have expressed that they agree with Musk in supporting the actor, with some vowing to stand firm by him.

A few fans have also called for Elon and the Stay Free With Russell Brand podcast host to do a podcast together. 

