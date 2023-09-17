Justin Bieber goes pink with a shirt from Pakistani brand

Justin Bieber was recently spotted wearing a shirt which happens to be from a Pakistani brand while celebrating fifth wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber in Tokyo, Japan.

The 29-year-old popstar took to his social media and posted a carousel which featured him wearing a bright pink button-down shirt with matching loafers with Hailey wearing a pink wig.

The brand, named Rastah, also re-posted Justin’s picture on their Instagram account, and wrote, “@justinbieber wearing our hand embroidered pink button down.”



Several Pakistani celebrities praised the label on getting recognised, “Woah yasssssss,” singer Aima Baig commented. Other admirers also congratulated the clothing brand, “OMG that’s huge!!” a follower wrote.



Some are even curious how the brand made its way Justin Bieber, “I wanna know the whole story!! How did he get here?! WHAT DOES HE THINK OF THE BRAND?! The desi aunty inside of me is screaming!!” wrote another user.