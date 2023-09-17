Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood

 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Jennifer Garner was spotted running errands with her son, Samuel, in Brentwood on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The 51-year-old actress seemed to be cherishing her time with her youngest, who is 11 years old, as they indulged in some snacks on their way back to their parked car.

For her casual outing, Garner donned a comfortable black crewneck sweater paired with matching leggings. To add a touch of contrast, she wore white-and-blue socks and matching shoes with her outfit. Her trademark brunette locks flowed gracefully onto her shoulders.

Jennifer Garner shares her children, including Samuel, with her former husband Ben Affleck. The couple first crossed paths while working together on movies like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil.

Before her marriage to Affleck, Garner was wed to Scott Foley, a union that lasted from 2000 to 2004. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Turks And Caicos in 2005. They welcomed their first child, Violet, that same year, and later expanded their family with the arrivals of Seraphina in 2009 and Samuel in 2012.

Their marriage came to an end in 2015 when they announced their separation, finalizing their divorce three years later.

Following their split, Ben Affleck entered into a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, whom he had previously been engaged to before meeting Garner. They exchanged vows in July of the previous year.

According to an insider speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Garner and Lopez have developed a positive rapport while navigating their blended family. The source noted that the two women maintain a friendly and functional relationship.

