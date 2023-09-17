Inside Russell Brand past behaviour issues that led to him losing two jobs

Russell Brand is under fire for sexual assault allegations against him, but turns out he has been sacked twice before due to "behavioral issues."

The Mirror reported that, in 2000, Russell became a journalist for MTV, and hosted a number of musical shows for the channel, until a year later he was fired for dressing up as Osama Bin Laden, following the day after 9/11.

Russell defended himself saying that he was high on heroin at the time. “I challenge any of you to take crack and heroin and see how it affects your personal, private and professional life,” he said.

In 2002, yet again, he was sacked for reading pornographic material on air, while working at XFM radio.

Russell then went from TV shows to movies, and eventually earned a reputation of an anti-capitalist who intersperse his opinions in comedic anecdotes.

The 48-year-old comedian is being slandered after an investigative piece by The Sunday Times, London Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches accused him of sexually assaulting four women - with one of them claiming to be 16-years-old.