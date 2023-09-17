 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
'Hogwarts Legacy' sequel rumors circulate among fans: Magical whispers

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Rumors are swirling within the Harry Potter fan community, hinting at the possibility of a sequel to the wildly popular Hogwarts Legacy game.

A self-proclaimed 'industry insider' and prominent leaker recently took to social media to suggest that a sequel to the game is already in progress.

Such a move seems natural, given the resounding success of the original Hogwarts Legacy, which captured the hearts of fans and garnered critical acclaim following its launch in February this year.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav revealed on a recent earnings call that the game had exceeded $1 billion in earnings as of May, underlining its massive popularity.

Hogwarts Legacy hit the gaming world shortly after the release of the latest Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets Of Dumbledore. Unfortunately, this film received a lukewarm reception from critics and earned only half of what its predecessor had at the box office. Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, remained embroiled in controversy, with accusations of transphobia dividing fans and critics alike.

Excitement among Harry Potter enthusiasts surged when a tweet from the account @MyTimeToShineH hinted at the prospect of a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy. This account has a track record of revealing inside information, particularly concerning Marvel movies, many of which proved accurate once the films were officially released.

According to their tweet, "Sources have confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works," accompanied by promotional artwork for the game.

However, even if a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is indeed in development, it might be a few years before fans can immerse themselves in it. The original game commenced its development journey in 2018, roughly five years before it eventually reached players.

As of now, no official announcements regarding a sequel have been made. Nevertheless, considering the original game's triumph, it would be surprising if a follow-up was not in the works.

