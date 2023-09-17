 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Shakira pays heartwarming visit to underprivileged school in her hometown with sons

Shakira made a heartfelt return to her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, where she paid a visit to a school dedicated to underprivileged children this Saturday.

Accompanying the renowned songstress were her two sons, Milan, aged nine, and Sasha, aged seven, as they greeted the eagerly awaiting crowd of fans.

Shakira, who shares her children with her former partner Gerard Pique, showcased a fashionable ensemble, sporting a snug green vest paired with loose-fitting cargo trousers. To complete her stylish look, she added chic sunglasses and elevated her stature with white platform sneakers.

This visit followed Shakira's recent release of a new single, which some speculate carries a subtle reference to her ex-partner, Gerard Pique, aged 36. The song, titled The Boss, appears to allude to a nickname reportedly given to Shakira by Gerard's friends during their past relationship. They affectionately called her 'La Patron,' translating to 'The Boss,' as a nod to her assertive personality.

Shakira had previously unveiled a "diss track" aimed at her former footballer flame and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. This latest musical release seems to be yet another powerful statement from the artist regarding her past relationship. She had even performed her previous "diss track" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held last Tuesday.

