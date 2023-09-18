 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand's manager cuts ties with him amid sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Russell Brands manager cuts ties with him, says he was misled before
Russell Brand's manager cuts ties with him, says he was 'misled' before

Russell Brand’s manager Tavistock Wood has terminated his contract with the comedian amid sexual assault allegations.

Tavistock cut ties with Russell after The Times of London and Sunday Times newspapers did an investigative piece that accused him of sexual assault of four women - with one of the victims being 16-years-old at the time.

The minor claimed in the story that she contacted Tavistock and told him about her experience as she was “looking for an apology, but didn’t receive one.”

The girl, quoted by the pseudonym of ‘Alice’, says all she got was an “aggressive message” from Russell’s lawyer, who accused her of seeking compensation. ‘Alice’ said that the response ‘invalidated’ her experience.

Speaking to Deadline, Tavistock clarified that he was ‘misled’ by Russell, “He categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

On the other hand, Russell refuted the allegations in an online statement, saying that the “mainstream media is out to get him” because of his controversial opinions on government policies. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Hudson pauses talk show release after Drew Barrymore amid writers’ strike

Jennifer Hudson pauses talk show release after Drew Barrymore amid writers’ strike
BTS’s Suga all set to join military, reps announce date

BTS’s Suga all set to join military, reps announce date
‘Toxic’ Ben Affleck ‘cheating’ on Jennifer Lopez with ex Jennifer Garner? video

‘Toxic’ Ben Affleck ‘cheating’ on Jennifer Lopez with ex Jennifer Garner?

Kylie Jenner returns to work after vacation with beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner returns to work after vacation with beau Timothée Chalamet
Mark Ruffalo sets relationship goals with loved-up birthday wish for wife Sunrise Coigney

Mark Ruffalo sets relationship goals with loved-up birthday wish for wife Sunrise Coigney
Chrissy Teigen renews wedding vows with John Legend in 'elegant' Italy ceremony

Chrissy Teigen renews wedding vows with John Legend in 'elegant' Italy ceremony
Olivia Rodrigo finds universal appeal in her music beyond Gen Z

Olivia Rodrigo finds universal appeal in her music beyond Gen Z

Is Adele secretly married to long-time boyfriend Rich Paul? video

Is Adele secretly married to long-time boyfriend Rich Paul?
Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for inappropriate gesture towards paparazzi

Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint for inappropriate gesture towards paparazzi
King Charles 'teeth baring' anger over pen showed 'stage of grief'

King Charles 'teeth baring' anger over pen showed 'stage of grief'
Olivia Rodrigo admits 'dad fans' make her feel 'less lonely'

Olivia Rodrigo admits 'dad fans' make her feel 'less lonely'
Teyana Taylor officially confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor officially confirms split from husband Iman Shumpert