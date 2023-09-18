Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquettes to UK model who is dating a prince?

Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquette to UK model who is dating a prince?

Poppy Delevingne, a 37-year-old model and socialite, was prominent among those who praised Princess Eugenie's picture taken at the Vogue World at the Theatre Royal on London’s Drury Lane.

The royal shared the picture on her Instagram where she is followed by 1.8 million people.



"Soo beautiful my EUG," commented Poppy who is not known to be friends with Prince Andrew's daughter.

According to the Daily Mail, the model and socialite, 37, has been enjoying romance with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, 24.

She started dating the prince after the breakdown of her eight-year marriage to businessman James Cook.

The new couple was recently seen enjoying a family holiday with Alexios' mother, 54-year-old Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece.

It's not known whether Poppy Delevingne is strengthening her relationship with Eugenie to learn royal etiquettes.