 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle remains silent on Suits co-actor's death

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Meghan Markle remains silent on Suits co-actors death

The sudden death of soap opera actor Billy Miller shocked millions of fans on Sunday. He was 43.

The actor was best known for playing Billy Abbott in  “The Young and the Restless.” 

Miller’s manager said in a statement, “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.” 

Miller won three Daytime Emmy awards – two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor – for his role in “The Young and the Restless.” He appeared on the show from 2008 to 2014 and then appeared in “General Hospital” from 2014 to 2019.

He also appeared in the 2014 movie “American Sniper” and TV series “Ray Donovan” and “Suits.”

"Suits" also featured Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, in an important role.

The Duchess of Sussex has not issued a statement on the death of the actor who appeared in her show.

Her fans believe she should issue a statement because he suffered from mental health, which is a cause near and dear to Meghan Markle.

Royal observers believe that she would issue a statement on Billy  Miller's death after seeking advice from WME, a Hollywood talent agency, which the Duchess of Sussex signed with to build her business.


 

More From Entertainment:

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Russel Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

Russel Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

David Beckham roasts close pal Guy Ritchie with culinary skills

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station

Kate Middleton experiences shocking moment at royal naval air station
Woman approaches police after Russel Brand accused of sexual assault

Woman approaches police after Russel Brand accused of sexual assault

Prince William ditches YouTube?

Prince William ditches YouTube?
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into house

Alabama Barker says it’s ‘awesome’ that dad Travis Barker expecting baby with Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker says it’s ‘awesome’ that dad Travis Barker expecting baby with Kourtney Kardashian
Kate Middleton decides to make situation worse for herself video

Kate Middleton decides to make situation worse for herself

Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquettes to UK model who is dating a prince? video

Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquettes to UK model who is dating a prince?

Julie Chen Moonves says she was ‘stabbed in the back’ by ‘The Talk’ team

Julie Chen Moonves says she was ‘stabbed in the back’ by ‘The Talk’ team

Blake Lively ‘ecstatic’ as Jennifer Garner gives her seal of approval for THIS

Blake Lively ‘ecstatic’ as Jennifer Garner gives her seal of approval for THIS