Meghan Markle remains silent on Suits co-actor's death

The sudden death of soap opera actor Billy Miller shocked millions of fans on Sunday. He was 43.

The actor was best known for playing Billy Abbott in “The Young and the Restless.”

Miller’s manager said in a statement, “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Miller won three Daytime Emmy awards – two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor – for his role in “The Young and the Restless.” He appeared on the show from 2008 to 2014 and then appeared in “General Hospital” from 2014 to 2019.

He also appeared in the 2014 movie “American Sniper” and TV series “Ray Donovan” and “Suits.”

