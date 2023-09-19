Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations

Russell Brand, who is currently facing severe rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse allegations by several women during the height of his fame, has postponed his UK comedy tour.



The announcement of the postponement of the comedian's shows was made on Monday, following serious accusations. The promoters of the show announced, "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows."

According to Page Six, the statement obtained by Variety Magazine read, "We don't like postponing the shows - but we know you'll understand."

His fully sold-out show at Theatre Royal Windsor where the actor was scheduled to perform on Tuesday has also been postponed.

Earlier, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 published their investigation against the comedian alleging that Russell has been accused by four different women of rape between 2006 and 2013.

Russell has branded these accusations as criminal and thrashed them saying all of his previous relationships were consensual.

He said, "I was always transparent about my relationships when I was working in the mainstream media … and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

Among several of his fans, the actor has also received support from business mogul Elon Musk, who posted a comment, "Of course. They don't like competition," under the video tweet of Russell in which he denied the accusations.



