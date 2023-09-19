 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Russell Brand postpones 'UK Comedy Tour' amidst assault allegations

Russell Brand, who is currently facing severe rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse allegations by several women during the height of his fame, has postponed his UK comedy tour.

The announcement of the postponement of the comedian's shows was made on Monday, following serious accusations. The promoters of the show announced, "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows."

According to Page Six, the statement obtained by Variety Magazine read, "We don't like postponing the shows - but we know you'll understand."

His fully sold-out show at Theatre Royal Windsor where the actor was scheduled to perform on Tuesday has also been postponed.

Earlier, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 published their investigation against the comedian alleging that Russell has been accused by four different women of rape between 2006 and 2013.

Russell has branded these accusations as criminal and thrashed them saying all of his previous relationships were consensual.

He said, "I was always transparent about my relationships when I was working in the mainstream media … and to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

Among several of his fans, the actor has also received support from business mogul Elon Musk, who posted a comment, "Of course. They don't like competition," under the video tweet of Russell in which he denied the accusations. 

Russell Brand postpones UK Comedy Tour amidst assault allegations


More From Entertainment:

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes

Kroy Biermann desperately seeks permission to sell mansion amid financial woes
Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Jennifer Garner and paparazzo team up to help a homeless man

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'
Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers video

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’
Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video video

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces