Cher, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards NOT officially back together amid reconciliation rumours

Cher and her former beau Alexander “AE” Edwards aren’t officially back together, however, they do want to give their romance another chance.



The singer-actor and the rapper, who parted ways earlier this year after dating for six months, sparked reconciliation rumours after they were spotted holding hands last week in Beverly Hills.

Speaking of their reunion, an insider told Us Weekly, “They had stayed in communication even though they called things off a few months ago.”

“They’ve reached a point where they want to give things a second try. They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re enjoying spending time together again and they make each other happy.”

Friends of the I Got You Babe hitmaker always knew she would get back together with Alexander at some point after they decided to called it quits in the beginning of 2023.

“Friends always thought Cher and AE would reconcile at some point. The connection they had was real, and they truly cared for each other,” the insider shared.

The source added, “AE had even introduced his son, Slash, to Cher and he would often go over to her Malibu home to play.”

The duo were first linked in November 2022 after they were photographed holding hands at Craig’s, the West Hollywood.