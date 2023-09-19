 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian bonds with stepson Landon Barker over new song

Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian recently filmed a video with stepson Landon Barker as he made a new song, and seems to be following in his father, Travis Barker’s footsteps.

On Sunday, Landon offered a sneak peek of his song Friends with Your Ex along with a cute music video featuring Kourtney. 

“We had to run it up, @Kourtney Kardashian Barker!” he wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

The two appeared to be having a good time while lip-syncing to the song in the video, with the reality star giggling as she tried to keep up.

Just as the pace accelerated, Kardashian, 44, and Landon, 19, finished their act with a complicated handshake.

One user commented, "Slay Kourt," in the comments section. "Coolest stepmom everrrrr vibes!" said another person.

Last year, Travis married Kourtney. The two celebrated their union with multiple ceremonies. 

The first one took place on April 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. However, the couple did not have a marriage license at the time.

Then, on May 15, they again got married in a courtroom, in Santa Barbara. A source previously told PEOPLE that "they had to legally get married first before their big Italian wedding." 

Travis and Kourtney finally celebrated their big day in Portofino, Italy with friends and family.

