Meghan Markle’s boasting ‘such hostility’ in Hollywood after transformation

Experts have just started to reference the shocking nature of all the hostility Meghan Markle is starting to face in Hollywood, since she began her transformation, post royal life.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

A converastion on the topic arose once Ms Elser started to reference Meghan’s somber appearance at The Invictus Games.

For the event the Duchess donned lighter, more muted tones, in favor of her more ‘outspoken’ preferences, both vocally and wardrobe wise.

In light of this Ms Elser said, “The obvious question at this point, what the hell?”

“Why have just witnessed Meghan transform herself, momentarily, into a beige-loving Tammy Wynette figure?” she also added in her piece.

“One explanation might lie in the public hostility towards the duchess in the US, with more Americans having an unfavourable view of her than a favourable one.”

Because “at the Sussexes’ worst point polling-wise this year, Queen Camilla had better numbers in the US than Meghan. Just let that sink in.”

All these claims have come shortly after polls began ousting the couple’s dwindling star power.