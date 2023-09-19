Meghan Markle plans to use Russel Brand video in her favour?

Meghan Markle's naysayers believe the Duchess of Sussex used her resources to recirculate Russel Brand's clip from an interview where he is seen boasting about kissing her.

In the interview, Russell Brand talks about kissing Prince Harry's wife while filming his 2010 film.

Duchess of Sussex and Brand featured in the 2010 film Get Him To The Greek in which Brand played a drug-addled promiscuous rockstar.

In the film, Meghan has a 40-second role as Tatiana, a girl in a strapless metallic dress who is kissed by Russell Brand's character at a party.

Meghan's critics think that the Duchess of Sussex would use the old clip in her favor.



