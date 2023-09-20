 
Prince William has 'no ego', does not seek 'glory' like Meghan Markle

Prince William is much more humble than his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales is lauded for his ability to carry himself by royal expert Nile Gardiner.

Speaking about William’s recent visit to the US, Mr Gardiner told Daily Express US: "Prince William, to his great credit, is a very humble figure. He is very low and lives a life of service to the country - he understands the gravitas of his role.

"William dedicates his life to preparing for the role of being king and understands the significance of that. He epitomizes the role of a public servant in the truest sense, and there is much to be admired in that approach.

"The Prince of Wales has no ego at all. He doesn't seek the limelight or glory, whereas Harry and Meghan do seek the spotlight, as is especially the case with Meghan, and I think we saw that last week at the Invictus Games.

"William carries out his duties with a sense of service and that is definitely not the case with Harry and Meghan, especially not the case with Meghan,” he noted.en

