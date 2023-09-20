Kourtney Kardashian's post-surgery recovery with Travis Barker, insider breaks silence

Kourtney Kardashian recovering well from surgery, thanks to Travis Barker: Insider

Kourtney Kardashian is currently recovering from her foetal surgery as her husband Travis Barker is taking great care of her, says a source.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Barker, who plays for Blink-182, "is constantly checking in on her and making sure she's feeling OK."

Just a few weeks back, he also hurried home from tour to be by Kourtney's side during her health scare.

The source told ET that the 47-year-old "can't wait to be home with Kourtney, and is so grateful that she's doing well and that their baby is healthy."

As Kourtney recovers at home, she "is also concentrating on taking care of herself and ensuring everyone in her family is feeling good overall," the source added.

The couple, who already have six children between them, "Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive," the insider shared further.

Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick share Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 while Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two children: Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19.