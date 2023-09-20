Selena Gomez reflects on weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

Selena Gomez reflects on the weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

Selena Gomez, the 31-year-old pop sensation with Texan roots, exuded sophistication in a Barbie-pink wool pantsuit designed by Giuseppe Di Morabito as she took the stage at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood alongside Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington.

The talented songstress behind hits like Single Soon, who boasts an impressive following of 649.5 million on her social media platforms, shared a nonchalant attitude towards being the most followed celebrity on the internet.

"I’ve never really cared about that stuff. I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers,” Selena commented, as reported by THR.

"It can be a little heavy," she added. She went on to explain how influence comes with responsibility and with her emotional recklessness makes it a little scary for her.

She elaborated, "I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo."

Highlighting that she understands her role, she explained, "It’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

In addition to these insights, Selena Gomez also expressed her concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence in the music industry, shared her perspective on her documentary, My Mind and Me, and opened up about her personal journey towards mental well-being.