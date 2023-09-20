 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reflects on weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Selena Gomez reflects on the weight of influence: It can be a little heavy
Selena Gomez reflects on the weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

Selena Gomez, the 31-year-old pop sensation with Texan roots, exuded sophistication in a Barbie-pink wool pantsuit designed by Giuseppe Di Morabito as she took the stage at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood alongside Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington.

The talented songstress behind hits like Single Soon, who boasts an impressive following of 649.5 million on her social media platforms, shared a nonchalant attitude towards being the most followed celebrity on the internet.

"I’ve never really cared about that stuff. I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers,” Selena commented, as reported by THR.

"It can be a little heavy," she added. She went on to explain how influence comes with responsibility and with her emotional recklessness makes it a little scary for her.

She elaborated, "I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo."

Highlighting that she understands her role, she explained, "It’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

In addition to these insights, Selena Gomez also expressed her concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence in the music industry, shared her perspective on her documentary, My Mind and Me, and opened up about her personal journey towards mental well-being. 

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner forced major compromise in Christine Baumgartner divorce: Insider

Kevin Costner forced major compromise in Christine Baumgartner divorce: Insider
Sophie Turner reconnects with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out amid divorce

Sophie Turner reconnects with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out amid divorce
Prince Harry can do nothing without ‘big fat royal bank accounts’ video

Prince Harry can do nothing without ‘big fat royal bank accounts’
Prince Harry can’t get ‘anything off the ground’ video

Prince Harry can’t get ‘anything off the ground’
Kourtney Kardashian's post-surgery recovery with Travis Barker, insider breaks silence

Kourtney Kardashian's post-surgery recovery with Travis Barker, insider breaks silence
Sophie Turner flaunts bold transformation amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner flaunts bold transformation amid Joe Jonas divorce
Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'

Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'
Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham
Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake
Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary

Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary
Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista
Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic

Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic