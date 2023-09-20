 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman's unusual insights revealed amid Deborra-Lee Furness split

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked the world with their divorce decision. 

The announcement set off a flurry of ‘stupid’ rumours. But, a gossip guru dismissed those wild theories and instead revealed something unique about the star’s life that was unknown to many.

During an interview with 6PR Breakfast with Millsy and Karl, veteran journalist Peter Ford revealed the actor often frequented The Melbourne Theosophical Society,

“He was always doing courses there on Buddhism and spiritualism and meditation, so he's always been in search for something,” the showbiz reporter said.

Dispelling unsubstantiated rumours about The Wolverine’s star divorce, his gym partner said, “I keep reading this story where someone said "the cracks were beginning to show" when Deborra-Lee was never at rehearsals for The Music Man. Why would she be? She wasn't in it!”

Explaining the industry’s impact on celebrities’ relationships, “Twenty-seven years of marriage in a showbusiness marriage, that's a long time, that's like 186 years in real people's terms,” adding, “It's not the most uncommon scenario for a couple in their fifties and sixties that once the kids are off their hands, they decide the glue that held this together isn't there anymore and we're going to go our separate paths.”

“Some of the stuff I read over the weekend is just too stupid,” he stated.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee part ways after 27 years of marriage. They shares two children.

