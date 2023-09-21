Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are separating ‘for sure’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally showing off their separation, on a public forum.

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it down in a piece for News.com.au.

This piece reads, “It looks more and more like the couple are separating, professionally-speaking. And that in turn means giving each other the space and the media breathing room to take the lead.”

“Thus carry the two, subtract one and you get Meghan wearing the blandest clothing I have ever witnessed on Getty Images to the Invictus Games.”

“Consider this the Duchess of Sussex’s best attempt to fade into the background while Harry struggles to wipe the joyful smile off his face as he excitedly hugs his way around the Games.”

“I also wonder to what degree this new (and hopefully temporary) look is an attempt to tone down her pampered image with her four-figure blankets and collection of diamond rings, and to make her seem a tad more relatable.”

“Meghan the polished princess is not exactly working with the American masses, according to approval rating done by Redfield & Wilson for Newsweek, putting her in negative territory.”