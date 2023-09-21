Olivia Wilde trying to make Harry Styles jealous by hailing Justin Bieber?

File Footage

Olivia Wilde seemingly tried to grab media attention by hailing Justin Bieber while also taking a brutal dig at her former lover Harry Styles.



The Don’t Worry Darling star, 39, made it clear who her favourite singer is, and it is not her ex-boyfriend, who was 10 years her junior.

By declaring the Peaches hitmaker the “greatest” crooner of all times, she dissed Styles, who is one of the most popular singers of today's time.

During an appearance on Subway Takes, the one-minute talk show that takes place on a New York City subway train, Wilde discussed karaoke.

“Good singers shouldn’t do karaoke,” Wilde told host Kareen Rahma, saying that professional singers should leave karaoke to the amateurs.

“It’s not for them,” she continued. “They can go get paid to do that. We in the non-good singing community… pay good money to be able to go and sing… badly.”

She was then asked if she’s a good karaoke singer, to which she said, “I’m terrible, but that’s the point. I take pride in being booed off, because that’s great.”

“It doesn’t even matter how good you are, there’s no singer good enough that I want to see them do karaoke well,” Wilde added.

Chiming in, the host said, “If you’re Justin Bieber doing karaoke…” prompting the actor-director to say, “The greatest singer on Earth!”

For the unversed, Wilde and Styles dated for two years before parting ways in 2022. The duo kept their romance low-key and very private.