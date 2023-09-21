Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift bond over ‘common heartbreaker’ Joe Jonas: Deets inside

File Footage

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift stepped out for a fun night after the former parted ways from husband Joe Jonas after four-year marriage.



The Game of Thrones star’s New York City outing with the Anti-Hero hitamaker sparked meme-fest on Twitter as Swift has previously dated Jonas.

Sharing the inside details of their outing, an insider revealed that Turner and Swift have always been friends and their night out had nothing to do with Jonas.

The duo met at Via Carota where they even shared a hug and later went to Temple Bar, a nearby nightclub, and ended up staying there for a couple of hours, as per Entertainment Tonight,

"Sophie seemed to be happy and enjoying the night," an eyewitness revealed. "They seemed to be having the best time -- they were laughing and chitchatting with the waitstaff and drinking martinis."

The insider revealed that the A-lister "have always liked and respected each other" and never had any problem because of their link to the Jonas Brothers' band member.

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," the source added. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past.”

“Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."