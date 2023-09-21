 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’
Jennifer Lopez ‘hates’ being a ‘full-time housewife’: ‘Ben Affleck can’t handle it’

Jennifer Lopez hates being a “fill-time housewife” managing kids and her husband Ben Affleck and needs her own space and fun.

As per Heat Magazine, the Shotgun Wedding star is saving her marriage by spending time away from husband Ben Affleck with her close pals.

After having a rather tough beginning of marital life, JLo has realized how she can make her relationship with introvert Affleck work.

She has told Affleck that she is not a person who would stay at home and being a full-time housewife, the insider claimed while speaking with the publication.

As for Affleck, he does not like accompanying Lopez at social gatherings and becomes an "awkward bore," which was visible at this year’s Grammys, the insider noted.

Hence, the two have figured out a way to make their marriage work by spending some time apart each month.

“It’s been a long time since Jen got to kick back and enjoy a solo night out and, in hindsight, she sees that it was something she was seriously lacking in her life for way too long,” the source said.

“She’s not a person who enjoys being a full-time housewife – which, ironically, is the life Ben left behind when he divorced Jennifer.

“He’d moan back then that he craved excitement and spontaneity – which is what he gets now – but he can’t seem to handle it.”

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Elon Musk dismisses criticism over Russel Brand

Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Chris Evans once dropped epic takedown on Piers Morgan's 'misogynistic' views

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'

Swifties blast Elon Musk for business advice: 'He is desperate'
London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers

King Charles wins standing ovation from French lawmakers
Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’ video

Meghan Markle simply ‘won’t cut it anymore’: ‘She’s been quietly scrubbed’
Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' debut: 'Why is she on this'?

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’ video

Meghan Markle simply cannot ‘survive another year’
Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian's sassy publicist debut steals the spotlight in 'AHS: Delicate'
Nicki Minaj's husband lands in hot waters for threatening Offset

Nicki Minaj's husband lands in hot waters for threatening Offset
Jennifer Lopez finds ‘secret’ to save marriage from ‘awkward bore’ Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez finds ‘secret’ to save marriage from ‘awkward bore’ Ben Affleck
Ariana Grande's divorce demands from Dalton Gomez leaked

Ariana Grande's divorce demands from Dalton Gomez leaked