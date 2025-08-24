Vanessa Bryant sends out birthday love to late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant marks Kobe Bryant's 47th birthday

Vanessa Bryant just honoured her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on his 47th birthday.

It has been more than five years since the NBA legend died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, alongside his and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant and seven other people.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Vanessa posted a picture featuring her and Kobe where she can be seen kissing the sportsman on the cheek.

"We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby," she captioned the post.

Vanessa is also a mother to children, Natalia Bryant, 22, Bianka Bryant, eight, and Capri Kobe Bryant, six.

Her emotional tribute comes a month after she shared how her and Kobe’s youngest child has been following her father’s footsteps.

"Like father, like daughter," she wrote in an Instagram that showed a split image of Capri emulating Kobe's stance while holding a basketball.

Additionally, two months earlier, the eldest daughter, Natalia, honoured her dad’s memory during her college graduation.

While graduating from the University of Southern California, she included her late father's trademarked sheath logo on her robe.