August 24, 2025
Riz Ahmed is spilling the beans on the most recent life hack he learned from someone.
The actor, 42, answered burning questions in a recent rapid-fire round with People Magazine, touching upon the last thing that left him speechless to the most recent life hack he picked up.
For his hack of choice, Riz revealed a simple yet effective phone tweak: switching his screen to grayscale.
"Someone showed me how you can turn your phone to gray scale; you just turn off the color so it’s black-and-white. It starts to be less like candy for your brain."
The Sound of Metal star also revealed that a recent moment stunned him into silence involved artificial intelligence.
“Somebody sent me a video about artificial intelligence bots starting to communicate with each other in a secret language that none of their human designers understood,” he recalled. “I was just like, ‘It’s coming.’”
On the work front, Riz currently stars in Relay, a new thriller now in theaters.