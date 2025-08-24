 
Geo News

Riz Ahmed reveals most recent life hack he learned

Riz Ahmed shares latest trick from his daily life hacks in a recent interview

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 24, 2025

Riz Ahmed discloses surprising life hack he recently discovered
Riz Ahmed discloses surprising life hack he recently discovered

Riz Ahmed is spilling the beans on the most recent life hack he learned from someone.

The actor, 42, answered burning questions in a recent rapid-fire round with People Magazine, touching upon the last thing that left him speechless to the most recent life hack he picked up.

For his hack of choice, Riz revealed a simple yet effective phone tweak: switching his screen to grayscale.

"Someone showed me how you can turn your phone to gray scale; you just turn off the color so it’s black-and-white. It starts to be less like candy for your brain."

The Sound of Metal star also revealed that a recent moment stunned him into silence involved artificial intelligence.

“Somebody sent me a video about artificial intelligence bots starting to communicate with each other in a secret language that none of their human designers understood,” he recalled. “I was just like, ‘It’s coming.’”

On the work front, Riz currently stars in Relay, a new thriller now in theaters.

Kylie Jenner claps back quietly by resharing controversial Miu Miu shoot
Kylie Jenner claps back quietly by resharing controversial Miu Miu shoot
Daniel Dae Kim over the moon on major milestone
Daniel Dae Kim over the moon on major milestone
Boycott draws 'Americana' star to issue big statement
Boycott draws 'Americana' star to issue big statement
Helen Mirren gets honest about handing nervousness before new roles
Helen Mirren gets honest about handing nervousness before new roles
John Legend celebrates major career milestone with 'gratitude'
John Legend celebrates major career milestone with 'gratitude'
Jason Ritter reveals 'dream' show for 'Matlock' crossovers
Jason Ritter reveals 'dream' show for 'Matlock' crossovers
Daniel Dae Kim reveals ONE role he wants to do to 'break barrier' for Asian actors
Daniel Dae Kim reveals ONE role he wants to do to 'break barrier' for Asian actors
Charlie Puth details his musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'
Charlie Puth details his musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'