Riz Ahmed discloses surprising life hack he recently discovered

Riz Ahmed is spilling the beans on the most recent life hack he learned from someone.

The actor, 42, answered burning questions in a recent rapid-fire round with People Magazine, touching upon the last thing that left him speechless to the most recent life hack he picked up.

For his hack of choice, Riz revealed a simple yet effective phone tweak: switching his screen to grayscale.

"Someone showed me how you can turn your phone to gray scale; you just turn off the color so it’s black-and-white. It starts to be less like candy for your brain."

The Sound of Metal star also revealed that a recent moment stunned him into silence involved artificial intelligence.

“Somebody sent me a video about artificial intelligence bots starting to communicate with each other in a secret language that none of their human designers understood,” he recalled. “I was just like, ‘It’s coming.’”

On the work front, Riz currently stars in Relay, a new thriller now in theaters.