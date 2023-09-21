 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations

Michael Caine has an illustrious career with numerous laurels. Keeping in mind his fast-growing age, the legendary actor revealed he had hanged his hat – sort of.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the Oscar-winner said, “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that,” adding, “I sort of am retired now.”

“I was so happy to do it,” the Batman star gushed over his expected final film The Great Escaper.

“I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time.”

Explaining his experience in the taxing role, the veteran actor said, “They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once and then fall over. But just one take, and that’s it. Forget it.”

Meanwhile, Michael secured six Academy nominations in his long-successful career and bagged two of them. Other accolades of the actor include BAFTA and Golden Globes.

