King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the flower market in Paris, which was renamed after Queen Elizabeth when she visited in 2014.

"This was not technically The King’s first time visiting the market. Queen Elizabeth II first visited the Marché aux Fleurs in May 1948 as a 22-year-old Princess, a year after her wedding, while pregnant with His Majesty," said a statement accompanying the pictures of the King and the Queen.

King Charles, who is on a three day visit to France, on Thursday said France and the UK should team up on a new pact to battle the climate emergency, as he hailed the "indispensable" cross-Channel partnership in a rapturously received speech at the French Senate.

Charles won a standing ovation from lawmakers after deftly mixing English and French as well as personal and political reflections in his speech, the highlight on day two of his three-day state visit.

The visit, Charles´ second abroad as monarch after a trip to Germany, has so far been seen in British and French media as a success, with occasional calls of "Vive le roi!" ("Long live the King!") even heard on the streets of Paris and a glittering Palace of Versailles dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.