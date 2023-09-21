In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth

Commentators in France excitedly noted how French President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly touched King Charles´ shoulder and his wife Brigitte Macron kissed Camilla, in a new protocol unthinkable under the more distant and austere Elizabeth II.

According to AFP news agency, "In one of his final engagements in Paris, Charles was due to meet luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH and one of the world´s richest men.



Charles´ visit wraps up Friday with a trip to the southwestern city of Bordeaux.



Earlier, Charles won a standing ovation from lawmakers after deftly mixing English and French as well as personal and political reflections in his speech, the highlight on day two of his three-day state visit.



The visit, Charles´ second abroad as monarch after a trip to Germany, has so far been seen in British and French media as a success, with occasional calls of "Vive le roi!" ("Long live the King!") even heard on the streets of Paris and a glittering Palace of Versailles dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.



In his speech, Charles recalled his mother Queen Elizabeth II, whom he succeeded upon her death one year ago, describing her legacy for France-UK relations as a "golden thread which will forever shine brightly" and saying the royal family was "moved beyond measure" by tributes to her from France.

