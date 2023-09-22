 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee
Lizzo faces a new harassment lawsuit by another former employee 

Lizzo, who is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit by her former employees, has been hit with yet another lawsuit from her former tour wardrobe designer.

Lizzo's former tour wardrobe designer claims that she had to endure harassment, racial discrimination, and bullying. 

The rapper has denied all the accusations via her rep who declared the accusations to be nothing more than "salacious gossip".

According to Radar Online, a new lawsuit against the songstress has been filed by plaintiff Asha Daniels in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday.

Daniels has nominated Lizzo's team member Amanda Nomura, whom she states hired her, as a defender along with the singer's production company and her tour manager.

The plaintiff worked as a wardrobe specialist on Lizzo's 2023 tour to handle alterations and repairs.

She claims, "I had to hear racist and fatphobic comments from Nomura and was subjected to a sexually-charged environment."

The former wardrobe manager for the rapper reveals that she saw Lizzo's team members discussing hiring s*x workers for lewd acts, attending s*x shows, and buying hard drugs during their stop in Amsterdam.

The lawsuit surfaced on the same day when Lizzo was set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo
Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration

Meghan Markle needs a ‘hard rest’ for ‘bruised, bumpy’ restoration
Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations

Fans react to Noel Gallagher's music video starring Russell Brand amidst recent allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas face complex custody battle: Expert

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi

Tom Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen buys a horse farm in a bid to avoid paparazzi
In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth video

In France, King Charles allows protocol unthinkable under austere Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ in the US: ‘Cue existential crisis’
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit French market named after Queen Elizabeth

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest

Cardi B throws weight behind Offset amid Nicki Minaj’s husband house arrest
Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’

Meghan Markle’s efforts to ‘spin the story’ is a ‘bin fire’
Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations video

Michael Caine shares career update amid retirement speculations