Friday, September 22, 2023
Shakira reveals how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids amid Gerard Pique split

Friday, September 22, 2023

Shakira opened about how excessive media scrutiny affected her kids, Sasha and Milan, after her heartbreaking split from ex Gerard Pique.

The Columbian singer noted how the boys had a “hard” time navigating their parents’ separation while also dealing with paparazzi, who would not leave their doorstep.

In an interview with Billboard, the Whenever, Wherever singer revealed that the children are now living in peace far away from Barcelona in the U.S.

Shakira said Sasha and Milan are thriving in America, adding, “The media situation was hard on them [in Barcelona]. We had paparazzi at our doorstep every single day.”

“Here, they’re normal children who enjoy normalcy, which is what school should be: a safe haven where they can be themselves,” she added.

Previously, it was reported that Shakria believes her kids lost the quality of life because of their father Gerard Pique’s activities that made him stay in media spotlight.

The Waka Waka hitmaker’s lawyers reportedly told Informalia that the singer argues that the media pressure she and the boys suffered while they were in Barcelona was because of Pique and his activities.

Pique, whom Shakira holds accountable for their separation, used to stay in the limelight due to his outings, parties and trips which "affects his two children, who cannot move freely around Barcelona."

