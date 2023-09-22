Kanye West ‘reeks of abuse’ towards Bianca Censori: 'He’s 100% abusing her’

A Hollywood personality has just broken her silence over the relationship dynamic between Kanye West and Bianca Censori.



Accusatory claims of this nature have been issued by Kathy Griffin.

She accused Kanye West of ‘controlling’ and ‘abusing’ his wife Bianca in her personal TikTok page.

It has come amid Bianaca’s continued silence on the entire matter, which makes Griffin believe she “has no voice.”

The comedian started by saying, “I see those photos of her in that pantyhose and no bandeau top, it’s actually all about being see-through.”

She also said, “While it’s simple to make fun of Kanye since he is crazy and nutty,” Griffin thinks he’s gone “too far” with his clothing choices for Bianca Censori.

Before concluding she also added, “When I see this woman who has no voice, it seems like we haven’t heard a peep out of her.”