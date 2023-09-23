Meghan Markle warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in Prince Harry’s footsteps

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry by writing a memoir.



Rumours are rife that Archie and Lilibet doting mother could pen her own memoir like Harry’s bombshell book Spare.

A royal expert has warned that Meghan will face major "struggle" if she follows in Prince Harry's footsteps.

Royal expert Christine Ross told Daily Express UK: "I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell."

Ms Ross went on to say: "If she stuck to 'just Meghan,' rather than cashing in further on her Duchess of Sussex title, she might win some favour back from the public as well."

She added that, despite any risks, Meghan's memoir could "be a huge commercial success".