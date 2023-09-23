 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in Prince Harry’s footsteps

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Meghan Markle warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in Prince Harry’s footsteps

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned of ‘major risk’ if she follows in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry by writing a memoir.

Rumours are rife that Archie and Lilibet doting mother could pen her own memoir like Harry’s bombshell book Spare.

A royal expert has warned that Meghan will face major "struggle" if she follows in Prince Harry's footsteps.

Royal expert Christine Ross told Daily Express UK: "I think she will struggle to balance what is best for her and her image, and what the publishers want to sell."

Ms Ross went on to say: "If she stuck to 'just Meghan,' rather than cashing in further on her Duchess of Sussex title, she might win some favour back from the public as well."

She added that, despite any risks, Meghan's memoir could "be a huge commercial success". 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry lets go of last chance to mend bond with King Charles

Prince Harry lets go of last chance to mend bond with King Charles
Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘rejects’ King Charles latest olive branch video

Royal fans react as Prince Harry ‘rejects’ King Charles latest olive branch
Meghan Markle’s ‘giving up’ on Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s ‘giving up’ on Prince Harry
King Charles calls Diana ‘thorn in his side’ even after death video

King Charles calls Diana ‘thorn in his side’ even after death
Princess Eugenie shares ‘exciting’ news video

Princess Eugenie shares ‘exciting’ news
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘officially’ moves on from Gigi Hadid with Vittoria Ceretti: ‘It’s serious’

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘officially’ moves on from Gigi Hadid with Vittoria Ceretti: ‘It’s serious’
Prince William very ‘kindly’ writes foreword for London’s Air Ambulance charity video

Prince William very ‘kindly’ writes foreword for London’s Air Ambulance charity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed
Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate

Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate
Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’

Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’
'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford
Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline