 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce settlement
Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce settlement

Kevin Costner, the 68-year-old, assumed the role of host at the star-studded Fall One805Live! Festival on Friday. 

One805, founded in 2018, is an organization focused on raising funds for three categories of First Responders in Santa Barbara County, namely firefighters, police, and sheriffs.

The event took place at Costner's impressive oceanside polo field, valued at $26 million, located just a short distance from his opulent Santa Barbara estate.

Initially, Costner was slated to co-host the event with Baumgartner, but owing to their recent separation, he shouldered the hosting responsibilities himself. 

Maroon 5 headlined the flagship festival, and its proceeds were designated to support First Responders throughout the county, as stated on the official website.

During the event, the Oscar winner received an honorary award, which was presented by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were also present.

The Yellowstone actor, who recently finalized his divorce with Christine Baumgartner on amicable terms, appeared to be in high spirits, wearing a broad smile as he graced the occasion, drawing a crowd of both celebrities and local law enforcement and firefighters.

More From Entertainment:

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Sarna Burgess, Brian Austin Green get candid on wedding plans

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk video

Tom Brady ready to take major step in relationship with new lover Irina Shayk

Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry video

Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie’s husband shows true feelings for sons with latest business move

Princess Eugenie’s husband shows true feelings for sons with latest business move
Taylor Swift mobilizes thousands of first-time voters with single Instagram post

Taylor Swift mobilizes thousands of first-time voters with single Instagram post
Shakira was warned against dissing Gerard Pique in her songs post split: ‘I have the right!’

Shakira was warned against dissing Gerard Pique in her songs post split: ‘I have the right!’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘incredibly painful’ video
King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub video

King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub
Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'

Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'
Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set

Angelica Ross dishes on Emma Roberts' boss behavior on 'AHS:1984' set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey: Here’s why
Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts

Travis Barker's health crisis threatens upcoming Blink-182 concerts