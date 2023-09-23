Kevin Costner takes center stage at One805Live! Festival amidst divorce settlement

Kevin Costner, the 68-year-old, assumed the role of host at the star-studded Fall One805Live! Festival on Friday.

One805, founded in 2018, is an organization focused on raising funds for three categories of First Responders in Santa Barbara County, namely firefighters, police, and sheriffs.

The event took place at Costner's impressive oceanside polo field, valued at $26 million, located just a short distance from his opulent Santa Barbara estate.

Initially, Costner was slated to co-host the event with Baumgartner, but owing to their recent separation, he shouldered the hosting responsibilities himself.

Maroon 5 headlined the flagship festival, and its proceeds were designated to support First Responders throughout the county, as stated on the official website.

During the event, the Oscar winner received an honorary award, which was presented by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were also present.

The Yellowstone actor, who recently finalized his divorce with Christine Baumgartner on amicable terms, appeared to be in high spirits, wearing a broad smile as he graced the occasion, drawing a crowd of both celebrities and local law enforcement and firefighters.