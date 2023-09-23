 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Meghan Markle's embarrassing moment was caught on camera at an event she attended with her husband Prince Harry.

In a video that has gone viral from Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event, Meghan steps forward to make a speech after seeing a woman moving in her direction with a microphone in her hand.

The woman, however, refuses to hand over the microphone and walks past the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they made a surprise appearance at the charity event for first responders on Friday.

The event was held at Costner's  $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

The royal couple was spotted backstage chatting with Costner, his VIP guests, and senior police and firefighting service officials.  

Harry and Meghan were introduced onstage as special guests and Meghan presented Kevin with an honorary award - before doing a mini Royal-style walkabout to greet other attendees. 

More From Entertainment:

Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb video

Dwyane Wade once gushed over Gabrielle Union after shocking truth bomb
Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’

Kate Middleton unapologetically revealing her true self: ‘Letting her guard down!’
Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick? video

Kaitlyn Bristowe cuts off last connection with Jason Tartick?
French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder

French rapper MHD faces verdict over murder
Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal family faces another ‘dilemma’ because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him

Allen Hughes reflects on making Tupac Shakur’s biography after being assaulted by him
Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true

Kanye West fears over Kim Kardashian spoiling their kids come true
Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?

Robert Rodriguez envisions reuniting original Spy Kids stars?
When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

When Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott tried to take her life twice

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star
Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle dealt another blow after return from Germany

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle ‘on a mission’ to befriend A-listers to revive Hollywood dreams