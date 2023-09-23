Meghan's embarrassing moment caught on camera at Kevin Costner charity event

Meghan Markle's embarrassing moment was caught on camera at an event she attended with her husband Prince Harry.

In a video that has gone viral from Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event, Meghan steps forward to make a speech after seeing a woman moving in her direction with a microphone in her hand.

The woman, however, refuses to hand over the microphone and walks past the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they made a surprise appearance at the charity event for first responders on Friday.

The event was held at Costner's $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara.

The royal couple was spotted backstage chatting with Costner, his VIP guests, and senior police and firefighting service officials.



Harry and Meghan were introduced onstage as special guests and Meghan presented Kevin with an honorary award - before doing a mini Royal-style walkabout to greet other attendees.

