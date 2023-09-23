Unprecedented protest held 'inside Buckingham Palace' in King's presence

Anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic, staged a small protest inside Buckingham Palace’s Grand Entrance, according to the British media.

The State Rooms have been open to the paying public for most of the summer and will close tomorrow.

A handful of protesters were pictured wearing "No My King" t-shirts during their symbolic protest.

"This is a fantastic moment for republicans nationwide, with a group of normal citizens standing up for democracy in the adopted home of the Monarchy," the group said on social media.

Buckingham Palace is a royal residence in London and the administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom.



The palace has served as the official London residence of the UK's sovereigns since 1837 but it was not known immediately whether the King was present inside his home when the protest was staged.



In a separate statement, Republic urged its members to be prepared for another protest next month.

"On Tuesday 7th November Charles will be attending the State Opening of Parliament in London. This is the next moment we make our objection loud, visible, and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic," the statement said,

