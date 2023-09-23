 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Taylor Swift uses fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift has amassed  272 million followers on Instagram. A look at her account shows that she hit the 272 million mark by sharing only 607 posts on the Facebook-owned application.

Taylor Swift is followed by hundreds of celebrities including Hollywood actors, musicians, Bollywood stars and sports persons on Instagram but she does not follow back even a single person on the application.

It's not known how she knows what other people including her friends and family are sharing on the app. The singer apparently has a separate account to keep an eye on her friends and family.

Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards recently, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".


