'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son

Saturday, September 23, 2023
British actor David Tag has become a father for the second time.

Known for playing the role of Sylver McQueen in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks from June 2018 until January 2022, the actor's wife Abi Harrison gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month.

The couple announced the arrival of the baby in an Instagram post.

Sharing hospital photos, the revealed the baby's full name as Kaspar Phoenix Tag.

Tag's character McQueen died last year.

Speaking to Digital Spy about Hollyoaks memories, he said, "There have been so many. Filming in Majorca was a highlight of my life. That week was so much fun. That was when I first started in the show, so just getting to meet everyone out there was a great experience.

"Hollyoaks Later really stands out for me as well. Filming that episode was really gritty and you could get your teeth into it a lot more than a normal episode. Also filming my last episodes, those really stand out as well."

