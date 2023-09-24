Anti-monarchy group activists protest inside Buckingham Palace

Anti-monarchy group Republic activists staged a protest inside Buckingham Palace on the final day of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to France.



The protesters posing as tourists staged the demonstration at Palace. They posed for a photo inside the palace, each wearing a top with a single letter on, to spell out the phrase "Not my king".

The Republic shared photo of the protesters on its official Twitter handle with caption, “BREAKING NEWS: Republic activists have staged the first-ever protest INSIDE Buckingham Palace! #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

The tweet further reads: “This is a fantastic moment for republicans nationwide, with a group of normal citizens standing up for democracy in the adopted home of the Monarchy.”

It continued, “But, it wouldn’t have been possible without members of our Local Groups, who made up the protest today.”

According to Daily Express UK, security has detained six of those involved before they were escorted out through the front gate.