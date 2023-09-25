 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Sophie Turner planning every move to maintain public image amid Joe Jonas divorce

Monday, September 25, 2023

Sophie Turners team is behind every move amid Joe Jonas divorce: PR expert
Sophie Turner seems to be having a trick up her sleeve as Joe Jonas is yet to hand over passports of their children.

The Game of Thrones star's team is speculated to be planning "every action or non-action" move that will get her the best outcomes, according to a PR expert named Ryan McCormick.

The PR specialist told The Mirror, “Sophie may very well want to be making comments, but she's probably being advised not to.”

Ryan said that her team may be concerned that her comments can damage the case which means “damage to the public’s opinion which could twist her perspective.”

Meanwhile, Joe’s PR team has been far more vocal about the divorce as they were quick to reply to Sophie’s petition when she accused him of taking away their daughters, Willa and fourteen-month old baby girl, whose name hasn't been made public. 

Joe's team refuted the accusations of "abduction" and clarified that he is “sticking” with the court order.

Sophie’s only public statement on the matter remains to be on September 6, 2023 when she released a joint statement which read: “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

