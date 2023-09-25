'The Bold Type' stars' reunion fuels excitement for possible revival

Meghann Fahy, star of the Netflix's hit series, The Bold Type, took to Instagram to post a sun-drenched picture featuring her alongside co-stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee.

The post by the 33-year old, triggered speculation of a potential revival as they gathered for a heartwarming reunion recently. In the picturesque backdrop of sunny Lisbon, Portugal, the trio was captured savoring a glass of wine on a terrace overlooking the city.

Meghann humorously captioned the image with, "Been a minute but still relying on Katie to tell us where to eat."

Katie maintained her stylish aura with a crisp white shirt and black jeans while Aisha radiated charm in a satin pink slip dress adorned with a linen shirt casually draped over it.



Meghann, recognized for her role in The White Lotus, exuded style in her ensemble, donning high-waisted blue jeans coupled with a pink vest top. The camaraderie among the three actresses was palpable, manifesting their joyous reunion.

However, it were the fans who truly stole the spotlight, flooding the comments section with their elation at witnessing the trio's reunion. Enthusiastic fans expressed their fervor for a potential return of the beloved characters.

One supporter voiced, "Sutton, Jane, and Kat should make a comeback—perhaps a spin-off or even a movie." Another shared, "Idk why but whenever I see that the three of you are together things automatically feel slightly more right in the world." A third chimed in with, "You guys are a different type of feeling... so wholesome."

Aisha also contributed to the excitement by sharing a series of photos from their girls' trip, emphasizing her affection with the caption, "where you been loca."

One follower eagerly noted, "I'm eagerly awaiting another season of The Bold Type, this time with a single and sexy European holiday twist."



The Bold Type's fifth season premiered in May 2021 on Freeform, marking the conclusion of the series with a mere six episodes. While the reasons for its cancellation remain undisclosed by the show's creators, TV Series Finale reported a substantial 32% decrease in viewership during the fourth season compared to the third season.