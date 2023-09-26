 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas, who is currently entangled in a messy divorce battle with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, was spotted in public for the first time after reaching a temporary agreement with Sophie to keep their kids in New York amid their divorce battle.

The Jonas Brothers' front-man stepped out with his brother Nick Jonas and kept his appearance casual, wearing a pair of ripped blue jeans, pairing it with a white sweater and a baseball cap.

According to Metro, the 34-year-old rocker looked solemn throughout the outing.

The outing comes after Joe reached an agreement with his estranged wife, Sophie, to keep their kids in the US for now and co-parent in NYC.

Last week, Sophie filed a lawsuit against her husband, accusing him of illegally detaining their kids in the US, and demanded the immediate relocation of her kids to the UK. 

However, now the Daily Mail reports that the couple has reached an interim agreement, banning both parties from moving their children out of New York.

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner announced their split earlier this month in a joint statement. The pair stated, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

More From Entertainment:

Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles
Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry

Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe
Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game video

Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game
Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son

Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son
Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help

Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs
Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess

Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess
Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’
Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations
Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report

Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report