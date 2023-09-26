Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas, who is currently entangled in a messy divorce battle with his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, was spotted in public for the first time after reaching a temporary agreement with Sophie to keep their kids in New York amid their divorce battle.

The Jonas Brothers' front-man stepped out with his brother Nick Jonas and kept his appearance casual, wearing a pair of ripped blue jeans, pairing it with a white sweater and a baseball cap.

According to Metro, the 34-year-old rocker looked solemn throughout the outing.

The outing comes after Joe reached an agreement with his estranged wife, Sophie, to keep their kids in the US for now and co-parent in NYC.

Last week, Sophie filed a lawsuit against her husband, accusing him of illegally detaining their kids in the US, and demanded the immediate relocation of her kids to the UK.

However, now the Daily Mail reports that the couple has reached an interim agreement, banning both parties from moving their children out of New York.

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner announced their split earlier this month in a joint statement. The pair stated, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."