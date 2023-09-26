Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leading ‘separate lives’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been leading ‘separate lives’, a royal expert has claimed saying the Duchess of Sussex wants to "move on from being a Duchess" and launch her own global brand.



The royal expert also claimed about Harry saying he "would be much happier at home with the children"

Royal author Emily Andrews told Woman magazine, per Daily Express UK, even though the royal couple looked "every inch the couple in love" during the Invictus Games, they have reportedly been living "separate lives."

Meghan preferred to "look forward" while Harry was more "focused on the past", she added.

The royal expert said, "Many people I have spoken to said they were leading separate lives, as Meghan preferred to ‘look forward’ in building a new lifestyle brand while Harry was more ‘focused on the past’."

Reacting to the report, one royal fan commented “In every marriage there is a degree of compromise. These two don't seem to know how to do this.”