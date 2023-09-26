 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance

Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance

Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of the iconic rapper Eminem, recently had an unforgettable experience as she witnessed her father and 50 Cent on stage during a sensational concert in Detroit. The 27-year-old social media influencer, known for her strong bond with her dad, shared her excitement on the "Just a Little Shady" podcast.

"We went to the 50 Cent concert, and I was so freaking happy," gushed Scott. "I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It’s been so long."

Scott was particularly impressed by the concert's production value, which featured pyrotechnics, confetti cannons, and a spectacular surprise appearance by Eminem. "I have never seen that level of production," she marveled.

The highlight for Scott, however, was witnessing the crowd's ecstatic reactions. She recounted a fan's joyous experience: "There was this guy in front of us. He originally was in our seats, and he was not supposed to be there... I was just like, yes! You deserve to be right there."

Eminem, who joined 50 Cent on stage, reciprocated the love from the Detroit audience by calling 50 Cent one of his best friends and praising the city. "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known: 50 Cent! Make some noise for hip-hop’s 50th birthday, y’all — it’s still hip-hop’s 50th birthday. Detroit, I love y’all!”

While 50 Cent prepares for the next leg of his tour, fans can look forward to his upcoming project, turning the 2002 film "8 Mile" into a television series. 

