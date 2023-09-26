Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love

Ed Sheeran, in a heartwarming display of friendship and love, recently serenaded Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid on the occasion of their tenth anniversary.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter performed a personalized rendition of his 2017 chart-topping hit, Shape of You, to commemorate the milestone for the beloved couple.

Cox, 59, took to Instagram to share the touching moment, prefacing it with a collage of romantic photos capturing her journey with McDaid, 47. She explained in the post that she was first introduced to the Snow Patrol rocker a decade ago by none other than Ed Sheeran himself.

The video clip posted by Cox showed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, sitting alongside McDaid as Ed crooned, "I know your heart is falling too. Johnny's in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny's beard is the shape of you."

The touching tribute drew an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Ali Wentworth commented, "Awwwww… So much love!!," while Leslie Mann simply added heart emojis.



Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's enduring relationship began in 2013 when they first started dating, eventually leading to their engagement in February 2014. Although they briefly called off their engagement in 2015, they later rekindled their love in a testament to their enduring bond.

While celebrating milestones in the lives of his friends, Ed Sheeran remains hard at work, preparing for the release of his highly anticipated forthcoming album, "Autumn Variations."