Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

'And Just Like That…' star Kristin Davis says she has finally accepted her body as it is

Kristin Davis has opened up about her years-long struggle with accepting her body as it is, saying that she finally accepts and loves her body.

As per Daily Mail, the And Just Like That… star told Woman Magazine: “Finally I have come to accept and love my body shape — so rather than worrying about not being stick thin — I just do things I enjoy like yoga and Pilates.”

She then reflected on the ageist standards of beauty for women in particular that pressure them into getting cosmetic procedures done.

“Women particularly live in a really ageist society and it’s important we only get procedures done if we want to, and not because we feel pressure.”

This isn’t the first time the Sex and the City alum has shared her thoughts on unrealistic standards of beauty for women in Hollywood.

Back in June, she discussed the issue with Haute Living, recalling that Hollywood was “literally a place of stick-skinny women with blond hair and blue eyes” in the ’90s when she began her career.

She also got candid with The Telegraph about being compared with her younger self, “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times.”

She then shared her experience of getting fillers: “I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”