Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Martin Scorsese begs to save cinema from comic book culture

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Continuing his past criticism, Martin Scorsese says cinema is in danger from comic book blockbusters and sprawling franchise culture.

During an interview with GQ, the critically acclaimed filmmaker said, “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” adding, “Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that’s what movies are.”

The Departed director said, “They already think that,” after telling many in the young generation believed in this new kind of cinema.

Adding, “Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.”

The Academy winner noted, “And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

Meanwhile, Martin is set to display his expertise on his upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon on Oct. 20.

