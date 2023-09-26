Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: Watch

Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: W

Taylor Swift’s rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has some raunchy dealbreakers regarding dating.



In a resurfaced clip, the NFL tight end revealed his demands from his would-be girlfriend in the early dating phase.

Spilling the beans on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in 2016, the sportstar listed unavoidable guidelines his future girlfriend would have to follow.

Describing them, the 33-year-old suggested he would called it quits with someone who “won’t sleep with you after the third date”.

“The third date? I feel like that’s a dealbreaker right there. Three dates, that’s like a while... I don’t wanna say dealbreaker, but it puts some questions in the air,” the athlete star candidly told the Bravo star.

“I’m a very, very classy gentleman. Those first two dates are top-of-the-line dates. Then that third one’s kinda relaxed..,” he continued.

As the conversation delved into more intimate details, he was asked whether oral sex was a dealbreaker, he frankly responded, “Ah, sounds like a dear old dealbreaker to me.”

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis's rumoured romance is gaining heat as an insider revealed they were "quietly hanging out" for weeks.

"She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," noting, "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her," a tipster tattled to The Messenger.