Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet put on loved-up display at Rosalia's birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put a loved-up display during a Paris outing at Rosalia's birthday party amid Fashion Week.

The makeup mogul, 25, and the 27-year-old The King actor arrived hand in hand at Folderol Wine Bar.

Kylie sported her signature style in a black trench coat cinched at the waist with a belt, complemented by heeled boots and dark sunglasses.

She also wore eye-catching costume jewelry on her ring finger. Timothée  opted for a low-profile look, donning a black jacket and baseball cap.

Their relationship began earlier this year and came under the spotlight when they were seen cuddling at the U.S. Open in New York, where they enjoyed the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The couple was spotted getting cozy, with Kylie wrapping her arm around her beau's shoulders, and they even shared a kiss. A video captured Kylie running her fingers through Timothée's hair.

Despite their public displays of affection, both kept their attire understated, with the Call Me By Your Name actor in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, and Kylie similarly dressed in dark clothing and shades.

Their outing at the US Open followed their public debut as a couple at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Rapper Travis Scott, who shares children with Kylie, was also in attendance at the concert.

