Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry is heading for the divorce courts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage, as well as its rumored end has come under the radar of experts.

Claims about all of this have been presented by author Alison Boshoff.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

According to her findings a source close to the couple is adamant that the duo’s relationship is facing turbulent waters and is ‘100% over’.

The source even went as far as to say, “It’s 100 per cent over. That’s what I hear, and I’ve been hearing it for months.”

For those unversed, these revelations have been brought to light by Ms Boshoff and prior to the revelation said, “Some claim the couple’s five-year marriage is heading for the divorce courts”.

For those unversed, much of I has been “fuelled by Meghan’s habit of removing her engagement and eternity rings, as she did on Monday at the concert.”