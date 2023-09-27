Amber Heard 'toxic' and 'abusive' to Elon Musk: 'A nightmare'

Insights into the relationship Amber Heard shared with Elon Musk has just been brought to light.

According to findings made public via Musk’s biography, his family were less than pleased once his relationship with Heard became official.

His brother in particular, as well as his friends, “hated” Amber Heard” with a “passion”.

Even Musk branded the dislike “brutal” in his biography.

For those unversed, the couple dated for almost a year, right after Heard’s breakup from Johnny Depp became public knowledge.

From that point on the duo was often seen on dates, with Musk’s kids in the frame.

According to one of the excerpts from Musk’s biography, obtained by the Times of London, Musk’s “brother and friends hated [Heard] with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [his first wife] pale” in comparison.

The Tesla founder’s brother Kimbal Musk, even went as far as to admit to Isaacson, in the book, “she was just so toxic. A nightmare.”

He also added at the time, “It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him.”

“They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows they are toxic.”