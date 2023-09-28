Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the estranged couple, are clashing over the location of their divorce proceedings.



It has been reported that the Jonas Brothers' front-man wants the proceedings to occur within the US, whereas Sophie wants their legal battle to take place in England.

A hearing held in a Miami court on Wednesday determined that a final decision regarding parenting cannot be made until Sophie's lawsuit in New York, in which she accuses her estranged husband of illegally detaining their daughters in the US, has been decided as to whether the case should be heard in the UK or Florida.

However, the judge has scheduled another hearing on December 11 regarding the actress's request for dismissal of the case, regardless of the outcome of the case filed in New York.

According to Page Six, Joe has an advantage over Sophie's demand to settle the matter in the UK as he filed for divorce before the Game of Thrones alum.

Previously, following the lawsuit of the actress against the musician, the couple reached a temporary agreement to keep their daughters, Willa and Delphine, in New York amid their nasty divorce battle.

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5 in a Miami court, citing their marriage to be irretrievably broken.